Norway’s Awilco LNG has upped its first quarter profit in a market where charterers are happy to sign up ships for the long-term.

The Oslo-listed owner said net earnings to 31 March were $9m, against $5.9m a year ago.

Its two ships traded on fixed rate contracts for the entire quarter.

One began a new deal, meaning time charter equivalent earnings ended the period at $113,800 per day, up from $88,100 in the fourth quarter of 2022.