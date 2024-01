HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is eating quickly into its 2024 order target of $13.5bn after inking its fifth newbuilding contract of the year.

The South Korean shipbuilding group disclosed its latest newbuildings deal covered two VLGC newbuildings worth KRW 310bn ($235m) or close to $118m per ship.

It means, less than one month into the new year, the shipbuilder has secured 17.7%