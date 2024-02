A first shipment produced by Eni’s floating LNG unit off the Republic of Congo is in the process of being loaded onto a visiting LNG carrier.

Eni posted a video showing the 155,000-cbm GasLog Savannah (built 2010) alongside the floating storage unit for the project the 138,000-cbm Excalibur (built 2002).

Kpler data shows the GasLog vessel, which arrived on site this week, as loaded with some volumes.