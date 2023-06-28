European Union countries can manage without Russian LNG imports and need to put forward a coherent strategy for dealing with them and transshipments in EU ports.

In a new policy brief Brussels policy think tank Bruegel said that while “swift progress” has been taken to cut other Russian fossil fuel imports in line with the EU’s target of eliminating them by 2027, those for LNG have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

“Our analysis has shown that the EU would manage without Russian LNG.”