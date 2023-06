European gas imports will lose their ‘sense of emergency’ but a more stable and stronger world gas market will survive the current wartime crisis.

So believe representatives of leading LNG and LPG shipping companies gathered in Oslo for the Captial Link-DNV Maritime Leaders Summit.

Germany and Europe, in general, have permanently changed their attitude to diversification of energy sourcing, and overreliance on Russian gas imports will not happen again, said Hoegh LNG chairman Morten Hoegh.