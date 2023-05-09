Companies importing fossil fuels into Europe may have to ensure their suppliers fix methane leaks and adhere to new targets designed to cut emissions from the greenhouse gas following a vote by European lawmakers.

The requirements will come into force if the decision by the European Parliament on the new law is translated into European Union regulations.

On Tuesday the European Parliament voted by 499 votes in favour, and 73 against with 55 abstentions, to bring in new legislation in December 2023 that would compel oil and gas companies to find and fix their methane leaks and report their methane emissions.