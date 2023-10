Evangelos Marinakis-controlled Capital Gas has wrapped up a deal to charter two of its LNG carrier newbuildings to West African producer Nigeria LNG’s shipping arm Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) and purchase a secondhand vessel from BGT.

Following discussions that have been in the works since early this year, brokers and sources with knowledge of the company said Capital has fixed its 174,000-cbm Axios II and Aktoras to BGT.