Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis seems to be wasting little time in expanding his presence in the medium gas carrier sector.

Marinakis-controlled Capital Maritime is said to be behind four LPG carrier newbuildings announced today by South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

The shipbuilding group said its subsidiary, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, will build the quartet for an unnamed European company.