US-listed floating storage and regasification specialist Excelerate Energy plans to build up its own LNG supply portfolio as it expands its offering to customers globally.

Speaking on the company’s fourth-quarter results call president and chief executive Steven Kobos flagged up Excelerate’s sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for 0.7 million tonnes per annum of LNG over 20 years from US producer Venture Global LNG.

“This SPA is the first long-term LNG supply agreement in our companies history,” Kobos said.