US-listed floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy plans to switch to growing its business during 2024, its chief executive said.

Announcing its full-year results, company president and CEO Steven Kobos said: “In 2024, Excelerate Energy is committed to moving from strategy to action.”

Kobos, who did not go into specifics, said Excelerate remains focused on executing its growth strategy and optimising its business.