Houston-based Excelerate Energy has honed down a list of 12 prioritised projects as it pursues growth opportunities and is homing in on projects in the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions.

The company’s first-quarter results presentation included a table showing eight projects labelled “A” to “H” in the Asia-Pacific region, five of which will involve floating storage and regasification units, and four in the Americas listed as “I” to “L” where two will include FSRUs.