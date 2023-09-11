Belgium’s stock market regulator the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has filed a complaint over a letter sent by Exmar to its shareholders and apparent approaches to them in Nicolas Saverys’ vehicle Saverex’s second effort to take the company private.
Exmar falls foul of stockmarket regulator with approach to shareholders
Belgian’s FSMA files complaint over Exmar letter amid talk of mystery approaches to stakeholders in name of take-private vehicle Saverex
11 September 2023 6:05 GMT Updated 11 September 2023 6:05 GMT
By
in London