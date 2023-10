Joint venture Exmar LPG has made a pioneering leap by choosing to build two on-order midsize gas carrier newbuildings as what the company expects will be the world’s first ammonia dual-fuel vessels.

The company, a joint venture between Belgian gas shipowner Exmar and Stonepeak-controlled owner Seapeak, said it intends to go ahead with ammonia as a fuel for two 46,000-cbm MGCs, which it has ordered at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea.