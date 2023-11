Belgian ship owner and infrastructure provider Exmar has made a comeback in the drilling business.

The Antwerp-listed company controlled by Nicolas Saverys and his family announced as part of its third-quarter earnings a stake acquisition of about 11.5% in Vantage Drilling International.

Vantage, a company listed on the US over-the-counter market, provides offshore oil and natural gas well drilling services with two ultradeep water drill ships and two premium jack-up rigs.