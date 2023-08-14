A first Arc4 LNG carrier of the summer 2023 season is moving eastbound through the Arctic waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with a cargo bound for Asia.
Eikland Energy’s iGIS LNG said the 161,881-cbm Clean Ocean (built 2014)...
Summer season revs up for LNG shipments as second Arctic project makes fresh progress with arrival of first gravity-based unit
