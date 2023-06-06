A laden LNG carrier has started an eastbound voyage through the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as Russia starts its summer sailings to Asia for 2023 through the Arctic passage.

Eikland Energy’s iGIS/LNG told TradeWinds the 172,600-cbm Arc7 LNG carrier Fedor Litke (built 2017) is heading east led by Rosatom-controlled Atomflot FSUE’s lead nuclear-powered ice breaker Arktika (built 2020).

Fedor Litke loaded a cargo at the Sabetta terminal at Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant at the weekend leaving the plant on 4 June.