A laden LNG carrier has entered the Gulf of Suez becoming the first vessel of its type to take the passage in almost three months after the large global gas fleet opted to avoid the area in the wake of attacks against merchant vessels by Houthi militants.

The 174,000-cbm Flex Volunteer (built 2021) arrived at the northern entrance to Suez Canal on 12 April, according to Kpler data and was shown moving through the Gulf of Suez on Friday.