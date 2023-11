John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG sees a tightening LNG shipping market from 2026 but expects volatility to continue in the interim two years.

Reporting third-quarter results, Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said LNG export growth will continue to be “fairly muted” in the next two years with Atlantic cargoes being pulled towards Europe in a tight market.

He said this will put a dent in sailing distances in the near term.