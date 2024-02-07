John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG is warning of tougher times ahead as part of the large newbuilding orderbook is delivered.

Chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said: “Over the next two years, we do see a somewhat more challenging freight market as there are more ships for delivery compared to the expected new export volumes.”

“Hence, we think Flex LNG is very well positioned, as we have 94% charter coverage for 2024 and 50 years minimum firm charter backlog, which may increase to 71 years if all charterer’s options are extended,” the boss explained.