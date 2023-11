John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG is optimistic about fixing LNG carriers that are next to come open at stronger rates, with the first vessels due to come off-hire in the opening half of 2027.

Speaking on a third-quarter results call, Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said the company’s 174,000-cbm Flex Ranger (built 2018) is the outfit’s first available vessel and will be fully open at the end of the first quarter of 2027.