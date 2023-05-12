Belgian gas shipping and infrastructure specialist Exmar has swung firmly back into profit in the first quarter of 2023 on the back of the sale and charter of its two barge-based LNG liquefaction and regasification units.

Giving details for their deployments in its first quarter results statement Exmar said its 25,000-cbm floating storage and regasification unit barge Eemshaven LNG (built 2017) has been performing with 100% commercial uptime in the three months to March.

Since then the unit, which is employed on a five-year charter with Dutch gas company Gasunie, is fully operating with shore power and heat for its regasification operations, Exmar said.