French energy major TotalEnergies has started commissioning its new floating storage and regasification unit-based terminal in northern France.

TotalEnergies said the 145,000-cbm Cape Ann (built 2010), which is sited in the port of Le Havre, injected its first megawatt hours of gas into the network operated by GRTgaz.

The unit is regasifying LNG from Norway, the company said.