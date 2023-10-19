Two five-year-old South Korean-built LNG carriers constructed with domestically designed KC-1 membrane-type cargo containment systems will need to be rebuilt, repurposed or scrapped to lift them from their state of limbo, experts say.

Those following the 174,100-cbm SK Serenity and sister ship SK Spica (both built 2018), which have spent the bulk of their lives either under or awaiting repair after defects were found in their Korea Gas Corp-designed systems, told TradeWinds that neither vessel would return to trading unless repairs can be agreed.