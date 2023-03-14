A planned floating LNG (FLNG) production unit being developed by Perenco for Gabon in Central Africa would use a converted multipurpose vessel and an LNG carrier to provide storage.

Those following the Gabon LNG project told TradeWinds that independent hydrocarbons producer Perenco plans to use an existing multipurpose vessel and install liquefaction modules on top of this to create a 700,000-tonne-per-annum (tpa) FLNG unit.

This would be moored to a jetty to keep infrastructure build-out to a minimum.