LNG importer Gail (India) is talking up a cargo optimisation effort which has involved the novel use of a Q-Flex LNG carrier and is hoping to repeat the effort.
Company officials revealed that in June an LNG carrier on charter to the...
Indian importer is keen to repeat exercise to save cash, shipping time and CO2 emissions
LNG importer Gail (India) is talking up a cargo optimisation effort which has involved the novel use of a Q-Flex LNG carrier and is hoping to repeat the effort.
Company officials revealed that in June an LNG carrier on charter to the...