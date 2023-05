Peter Livanos-controlled shipowner GasLog has locked away three of its LNG carriers on term charter deals.

In a first quarter results statement, the company said it inked a two-year time charter for the 155,000-cbm GasLog Singapore (built 2010) with US-listed New Fortress Energy.

GasLog said energy major Shell declared its option and extended its charter of the 174,000-cbm GasLog Geneva (built 2016) by five years until 2028.