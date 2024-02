A floating storage and regasification unit for Germany’s planned terminal in Stade is expected to arrive on site next month, while its sister ship has already berthed in what will be a new logistical arrangement for an existing project.

Data provider iGIS/LNG said the 174,000-cbm Energos Force (ex-Transgas Force, built 2021), which is loaded with a US cargo, is set to arrive shortly before Easter.