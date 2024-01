A floating LNG (FLNG) production unit owned by Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar LNG has arrived on site at BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) offshore gasfield on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

Golar said the 2.3-million-tonnes-per-annum FLNG Gimi, which left Singapore following its conversion at Seatrium Shipyard on 19 November, reached the site on 10 January.