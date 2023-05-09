Floating liquefaction (FLNG)-focused Golar LNG has set out proposed new terms for its bond issue dating back to 2021 in an effort to bring forward dividend payments and share buybacks.

Golar said it has instructed Nordic Trustee to prepare a written resolution for amendments to the company’s senior unsecured bonds that mature on 20 October 2025.

The Tor Olav Troim-controlled company highlighted that the company’s financial position had undergone “significant strengthening” since the bonds were issued in October 2021.