Floating LNG production-focused Golar LNG sees potential for the number of FLNG units to come close to doubling in the next five years.

Answering questions on a Capital Link webinar, Golar LNG chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo said there are currently eight FLNG units worldwide.

He listed the ownership of these as two with each of Golar, Eni and Petronas, one with Shell and another as controlled by New Fortress Energy.