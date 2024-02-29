Floating LNG production unit-focused Golar LNG has inked an initial agreement with a counterparty that could see the company either redeploy one of its existing FLNG units or move forward with a third LNG carrier-to-floater conversion.

Announcing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Golar LNG said it has made “strong progress” on the redeployment of its FLNG Hilli, which is currently working in Cameroon, and potential Mark II (MKII) FLNG employment — the company’s latest design for an LNG carrier-to-FLNG conversion.