State-controlled Nigerian National Petroleum Co said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar LNG for the installation of a floating LNG (FLNG) production unit.

NNPC group chief executive Mallam Mele Kyari shook hands on the deal with his Golar counterpart Karl Fredrik Staubo at a ceremony in Abuja last week.

The project aims to increase Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance its gas exports, NNPC said on Twitter.