Greek owner Evalend Shipping is said to have made an impressive asset play on two large LPG carrier newbuildings in the hot VLGC market.

It is believed to have pocketed around $62m for the pair, which are being built by South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Multiple shipping sources from the gas sector said Kriton Lendoudis-controlled Evalend Shipping has sold two LPG dual-fuel 91,000-cbm gas ships that are scheduled to be delivered early next year.