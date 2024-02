Hunger for newbuildings continues unabated at Evalend Shipping of Greece.

The Kriton Lendoudis-led company has 21 newbuildings worth over $2.1bn and is said to have added two more very large ammonia carrier to the tally.

Shipbuilding sources said Evalend is the company behind a $242m order for a pair of VLACs announced by South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).