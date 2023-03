Greek shipowner Nicholas Lykiardopulo has invested more money in LPG carrier company BW Epic Kosan (BWEK).

Lykiardopulo, who sits on the board of the BW-controlled company, has acquired a further 285,000 shares at NOK 18 each, meaning an outlay of NOK 5.13m ($488,000).

He now has 4.6m shares through his Local Resources company, equal to nearly 3% of the equity.

The BWEK share was trading at NOK 19.40