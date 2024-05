US-listed, BW Group product and chemical carrier owner Hafnia plans to build out a fleet of very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in the next four years as it moves into new areas of energy transportation.

In its 2023 Sustainability Report, BW Group highlighted that Hafnia is working with ExxonMobil and Mitsui OSK Lines on a large scale clean hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility —Ascension Clean Energy —which is to be located in Louisiana in the US.