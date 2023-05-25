German liner giant Hapag-Lloyd is confident of meeting its 2030 CO 2 emissions reduction targets as its first LNG dual-fuelled ultra-large container ships prepare for delivery but it is less certain of how to hit its 2045 ambition.

Hapag-Lloyd director green fuels for global fuel purchasing Captain Michael Behmerburg told IQPC’s 10th LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2023 in Amsterdam that the company is consuming 4.5 million tonnes per annum of conventional fuel for its entire fleet and emitting roughly 17-mtpa of CO 2 .