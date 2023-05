Harry Vafias’ StealthGas is reportedly behind the sale of four LPG carriers to new Nasdaq-listed shipowner Toro Corp.

Brokers have identified the Greek company as offloading three 2015-built ships and a 2020 unit to Cyprus-based Castor Maritime’s tanker spin-off.

The ships have been named as the 4,900-cbm Eco Czar and Eco Enigma, the 4,918-cbm Eco Nemesis (all built 2015) and the 4,900-cbm Eco Texiana (built 2020).