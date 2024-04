Norway’s Hoegh LNG saw CO 2 emissions from its fleet of floating storage and regasification units and LNG carriers rise in 2023 as several of its FSRUs were quickly put into service in northern Europe.

In its Sustainability Report — published on Friday — Hoegh LNG head of sustainability Madeleine Hjemmen Storoy said the company saw an increase in its Scope 1 emissions in 2023.