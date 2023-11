Hoegh LNG is trawling for new floating storage and regasification unit business after locking away all its existing vessels.

In a third-quarter results statement, the regasification specialist said: “The demand for FSRUs is expected to remain strong. While Hoegh LNG has secured long-term contracts for its entire fleet of FSRUs, the business development team is in active dialogue with several potential new projects looking for FSRU capacity.”