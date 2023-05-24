Hoegh LNG has refinanced two of the floating storage and regasification units chartered to the German government.

The Norwegian shipowner said on Wednesday in its first-quarter earnings report that it had taken out a 10-year, $685m loan against the 170,000-cbm Hoegh Esperanza and Hoegh Gannet (both built 2018).

The deal, for which counterparties were not disclosed, is divided into two tranches, one for each ship, and will be used to pay down the ships’ existing debt and for general corporate purposes.