A first floating storage and regasification unit for Hong Kong is on the move to its new home but will deliver a cargo en route.

The 263,000 Bauhinia Spirit (built 2017, ex FSRU MOL Challenger) left Singapore on Monday and is due to arrive in Incheon, South Korea on 24 March.

Those following the vessel said it is due to arrive in Hong Kong in ballast before 10 April where it will start work as CLP Power’s LNG import terminal.