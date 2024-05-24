Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed an attack on a Zodiac Maritime-managed LPG carrier in the Mediterranean and an MSC vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The statement by Houthi army spokesman Yahya Saree came amid a trend of Houthi forces claiming attacks on vessels in a wide range of areas.

Saree claimed in a post on X that the militia’s forces “fired several missiles at the Israeli ship Essex in the Mediterranean Sea while it was violating the decision ban that prevents entry into occupied Palestinian ports”.