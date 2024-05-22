Idan Ofer-controlled Cool Company (CoolCo) is looking to fix an LNG carrier newbuilding and two 2024 redelivering vessels in a market which it sees as leaning towards multi-year and long-term deals.

In a first-quarter results statement today the company pointed to its recently reported 14-year charter of one of its two late-2024 delivering LNG newbuildings to Gail (India) and said it sets “a strong precedent” for the second vessel, adding that it continues to be in discussions with potential charterers.