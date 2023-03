Japan’s Iino Lines is to fit Norsepower rotor sails on a VLGC newbuilding to cut fuel use.

The companies said two sails will be installed on a 91,000-cbm dual-fuel ship delivered on Friday from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea.

The bespoke 20-metre-tall sails will be fitted side by side.

The Finnish producer said the sails are four metres wide and have been specially designed to accommodate the vessel’s specific air draught limits.