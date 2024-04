Japanese shipping company Iino Kaiun has been named as the company behind a fresh order for one LPG carrier at Hanwha Ocean.

The Okpo-based shipbuilder announced on Wednesday that it had won a contract for a single LPG carrier worth KRW 317.2bn ($127m) and it is scheduled to deliver the gas tanker by the first quarter of 2027.

Hanwha did not disclose the name of the buyer but said the company is based in America.