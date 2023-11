Investment bank Jefferies is raising its VLGC rates forecasts as it slapped a “buy” rating on US owner Dorian LPG.

Calling the New York-listed company “the gift that keeps on giving”, analysts Omar Nokta and Jaeyoung McGarry believe more transit restrictions at the Panama Canal are a “game-changer” for the sector and its earnings.

Jefferies had downgraded the owner in August due to the chance to lock in gains after the stock reached all-time highs, ahead of the typically weak winter period.