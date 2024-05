Norway’s Gersemi Asset Management is facing its shipping fund more towards gas carriers.

The Joakim Hannisdahl-led investment company said it has added a minor position in Idan Ofer’s New York-listed Cool Company (CoolCo) and changed its dry bulk exposure from 8% long to 6% short.

So far in May, the fund has also added long exposure in VLGC companies and shorted exposure in container shipping.