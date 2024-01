John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has locked away one of its 13 LNG carriers until 2027 after a major trading house confirmed a charter extension.

Flex said a “super major” has exercised its first extension option on the 173,400-cbm Flex Resolute (built 2020).

It was originally fixed on a three-year time charter on 1 November 2021, which began in January 2022.