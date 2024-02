Jovo Energy is expanding its footprint in the LPG carrier market considerably with a big-ticket purchase of two modern VLGCs from Fortune Oil.

Brokers in London and Athens relate that the Chinese energy trader is spending $90m each on the 84,000-cbm Chinagas Legend and Chinagas Glory (both built 2020).

The high price is said to be including consideration for a time charter with Swiss-based energy trader Mercuria.